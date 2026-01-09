Left Menu

Tragedy in Crans-Montana: Bar Fire Ignites Outcry and Grief

Swiss prosecutors have summoned the owners of a ski resort bar in Crans-Montana after a New Year's Day fire killed 40, including six Italians. The investigation focuses on negligence-related homicide amid growing criticism. The fire, reportedly started by sparklers, prompts international attention, with repercussions being considered.

Swiss prosecutors have taken decisive action, summoning the owners of a Crans-Montana bar where a tragic fire claimed 40 lives on New Year's Day. The French owners face accusations of negligent homicide, with victims' families filing complaints in the wake of this devastating event.

Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has stepped forward, demanding severe consequences for those responsible. The owners, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, have vowed full cooperation. The tragedy, which deeply impacted many young lives, has left a total of 116 injured, casting a somber shadow over the nation.

Investigations suggest that the fire ignited from sparklers, leading to questions of safety oversight. National leaders from France and Italy join hands to commemorate lives lost, while calls for justice echo. This reflection on oversight failures reverberates throughout the region.

