Paula Henao Appointed as Venezuela's New Oil Minister

In a significant development, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced on Wednesday the appointment of Paula Henao as the new oil minister. Henao, who formerly held the position of vice oil minister, steps into this crucial role at a pivotal time for the country's energy sector.

Rodriguez expressed her full confidence in Henao's capabilities through a social media post, highlighting Henao's professionalism and extensive experience. She emphasized that Henao's years of service within the ministry will be instrumental in steering the recovery and development efforts in the energy sector.

The appointment is seen as a strategic move to boost the energy sector, a key pillar for Venezuela's economic growth and the well-being of its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)