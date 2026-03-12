Colombia and Venezuela Join Forces to Reignite Pipeline Operations

Colombia and Venezuela have taken significant steps toward repairing a dormant section of the Antonio Ricaurte gas pipeline, a vital infrastructural link between the two countries. This agreement marks a pivotal move that will enable Colombia to import natural gas directly from Venezuela.

The decision was made during a meeting that included key stakeholders like the mining and energy ministries of both countries, Colombia's environmental licensing authority, and the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA. The pipeline, which stretches 225 kilometers between the nations, has been inactive for several years, but plans are now in place to bring it back online.

PDVSA will be responsible for the repair work, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations. This development comes just days before Colombian President Gustavo Petro is scheduled to meet with Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, underscoring the importance of energy collaboration in regional diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)