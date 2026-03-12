Rastriya Swatantra Party's Historic Win: A New Chapter in Nepalese Politics

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) achieved a significant victory in Nepal's parliamentary elections, securing a total of 182 seats according to the Election Commission's latest announcement.

The RSP garnered 57 seats under the proportional representation system and claimed 125 seats through direct voting, thereby establishing a clear majority in the House of Representatives.

This victory positions the RSP to form the new government, with former Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah poised to become Nepal's youngest and first Madhesi prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)