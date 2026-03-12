Left Menu

Rastriya Swatantra Party's Historic Win: A New Chapter in Nepalese Politics

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won 182 seats in Nepal's parliamentary elections, gaining a clear majority to form the government. The party secured 57 seats through proportional representation and 125 through direct voting. Balendra Shah is the prime ministerial candidate, making history as the youngest and first from the Madhesi community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:55 IST
  • Nepal

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) achieved a significant victory in Nepal's parliamentary elections, securing a total of 182 seats according to the Election Commission's latest announcement.

The RSP garnered 57 seats under the proportional representation system and claimed 125 seats through direct voting, thereby establishing a clear majority in the House of Representatives.

This victory positions the RSP to form the new government, with former Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah poised to become Nepal's youngest and first Madhesi prime minister.

