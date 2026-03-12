Left Menu

Sudhakaran Shakes Up Kerala Politics: Independent Bid Ignites Controversy

Rebel CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran announced his independent candidacy for Ambalapuzha in the upcoming Assembly polls, drawing controversy and mixed reactions. His decision follows personal grievances with the party. While maintaining respect for CPI(M), he faces backlash labeled as a 'traitor,' and potential Congress support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:10 IST
Sudhakaran
G Sudhakaran, a former CPI(M) leader, has stirred Kerala's political landscape by declaring his independent candidacy for the Ambalapuzha constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. This unexpected move comes amid personal grievances with his former party, as he stands firm on maintaining his integrity without resorting to character attacks.

Sudhakaran, aged 79, a well-respected figure known for his administrative skills, announced that he was forced to leave CPI(M) due to personal attacks by party cadres on social media. Although he will contest independently, he refrains from seeking support from the Congress-led UDF, while they deliberate potential backing.

The announcement triggered mixed reactions, with CPI(M) branding him a 'traitor' via posters, and the Congress offering tentative support. Party officials and leaders, like General Secretary M A Baby and Minister Saji Cherian, have publicly lamented Sudhakaran's departure and questioned his motives, while Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized CPI(M) for straying from its core philosophies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

