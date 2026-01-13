Supreme Court's Stand Against Corruption: A Call to Action for Youth

In a landmark observation, Supreme Court Judge B V Nagarathna has urged the country's youth and children to reject any wealth accumulated by their parents through corrupt means. Her comments come as the court declared Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act unconstitutional.

The section, introduced in 2018, required a prior sanction before investigating a government official on corruption charges. Justices Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan delivered a split verdict, prompting the case's referral to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for further examination.

Justice Nagarathna emphasized the morally corrosive effects of the pursuit of wealth, urging a turn towards spiritual growth to help eradicate corruption from governance, suggesting this shift would contribute significantly to good governance and national welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)