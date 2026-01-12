Mumbai's Global Identity: BJP Defends Annamalai's Remarks

BJP MLA R Tamil Selvan stepped up on Monday to defend party leader K Annamalai's comments on Mumbai, which he claimed were misrepresented for political advantage. Annamalai's statement that 'Bombay is not a Maharashtra city' sparked controversy, especially from the Shiv Sena (UBT), demanding his arrest. Selvan insisted Annamalai's intentions were to highlight Mumbai as an international city, bolstered by developmental projects under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The remarks came during a campaign for the civic body elections, where Annamalai underscored Mumbai's unique status as a city with potential for a 'triple engine' government, aligning with leadership in Delhi and the state. Emphasizing infrastructural and civic developments, Selvan stated the remarks celebrated Mumbai's growing global presence rather than disrespect towards Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Selvan also addressed comments from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who had made a jibe at Annamalai. Stressing mutual respect, Selvan noted his electoral success in Maharashtra despite his Tamil Nadu roots and highlighted BJP's inclusive ticket distribution, commendable for their societal contributions. He also criticized those using foul language against CM Fadnavis, assuring corrective measures.

