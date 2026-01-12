Mumbai's Global Identity: BJP Defends Annamalai's Remarks
BJP MLA R Tamil Selvan defended party leader K Annamalai's comments about Mumbai's global status, arguing they were misconstrued for political gains. His remarks suggested Mumbai's significance beyond Maharashtra due to efforts like the Metro project. Selvan emphasized BJP's commitment to societal service.
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA R Tamil Selvan stepped up on Monday to defend party leader K Annamalai's comments on Mumbai, which he claimed were misrepresented for political advantage. Annamalai's statement that 'Bombay is not a Maharashtra city' sparked controversy, especially from the Shiv Sena (UBT), demanding his arrest. Selvan insisted Annamalai's intentions were to highlight Mumbai as an international city, bolstered by developmental projects under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The remarks came during a campaign for the civic body elections, where Annamalai underscored Mumbai's unique status as a city with potential for a 'triple engine' government, aligning with leadership in Delhi and the state. Emphasizing infrastructural and civic developments, Selvan stated the remarks celebrated Mumbai's growing global presence rather than disrespect towards Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, Selvan also addressed comments from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who had made a jibe at Annamalai. Stressing mutual respect, Selvan noted his electoral success in Maharashtra despite his Tamil Nadu roots and highlighted BJP's inclusive ticket distribution, commendable for their societal contributions. He also criticized those using foul language against CM Fadnavis, assuring corrective measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Only Marathi a compulsory language in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis at Mahayuti rally in Mumbai.
Breakthrough Success: New Anti-Tank Missile Tested in Maharashtra
No one can dare to break Mumbai from Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mahayuti rally for BMC polls.
Maharashtra Congress Slams BJP's Political Tactics
Maharashtra Election Commission bars state govt from releasing January stipend for 'Ladki Bahin' scheme amid civic polls model code.