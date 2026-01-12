Left Menu

Mumbai's Global Identity: BJP Defends Annamalai's Remarks

BJP MLA R Tamil Selvan defended party leader K Annamalai's comments about Mumbai's global status, arguing they were misconstrued for political gains. His remarks suggested Mumbai's significance beyond Maharashtra due to efforts like the Metro project. Selvan emphasized BJP's commitment to societal service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:14 IST
Mumbai's Global Identity: BJP Defends Annamalai's Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA R Tamil Selvan stepped up on Monday to defend party leader K Annamalai's comments on Mumbai, which he claimed were misrepresented for political advantage. Annamalai's statement that 'Bombay is not a Maharashtra city' sparked controversy, especially from the Shiv Sena (UBT), demanding his arrest. Selvan insisted Annamalai's intentions were to highlight Mumbai as an international city, bolstered by developmental projects under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The remarks came during a campaign for the civic body elections, where Annamalai underscored Mumbai's unique status as a city with potential for a 'triple engine' government, aligning with leadership in Delhi and the state. Emphasizing infrastructural and civic developments, Selvan stated the remarks celebrated Mumbai's growing global presence rather than disrespect towards Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Selvan also addressed comments from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who had made a jibe at Annamalai. Stressing mutual respect, Selvan noted his electoral success in Maharashtra despite his Tamil Nadu roots and highlighted BJP's inclusive ticket distribution, commendable for their societal contributions. He also criticized those using foul language against CM Fadnavis, assuring corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
African Coaches Making History at Africa Cup of Nations

African Coaches Making History at Africa Cup of Nations

 Global
2
Sports Frenzy: Thrilling Triumphs, Surprising Signings, and Olympic Dreams

Sports Frenzy: Thrilling Triumphs, Surprising Signings, and Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
FTSE 100 Hits Record Close Amidst Market Turmoil and Resource Rally

FTSE 100 Hits Record Close Amidst Market Turmoil and Resource Rally

 Global
4
Tragic Blaze Engulfs Solan: Lives Lost, Families Displaced

Tragic Blaze Engulfs Solan: Lives Lost, Families Displaced

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026