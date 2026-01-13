Left Menu

Iran's Secret Release of Seized Greek Tanker

Iran has quietly freed a Greek-owned tanker it had held for two years, according to Tanker Trackers. The company announced the release on social media platform X but did not offer additional information.

Updated: 13-01-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, Iran has discreetly released a Greek-owned tanker that it had seized and held for two years, as reported by the monitoring service Tanker Trackers.

The announcement, made on social media platform X, was brief and lacked further elaboration, leaving many details shrouded in mystery.

This development could signal a shift in the complex maritime tensions involving Iran, which have seen several ships detained in recent years.

