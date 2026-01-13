Iran's Secret Release of Seized Greek Tanker
Iran has quietly freed a Greek-owned tanker it had held for two years, according to Tanker Trackers. The company announced the release on social media platform X but did not offer additional information.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 02:30 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Iran has discreetly released a Greek-owned tanker that it had seized and held for two years, as reported by the monitoring service Tanker Trackers.
The announcement, made on social media platform X, was brief and lacked further elaboration, leaving many details shrouded in mystery.
This development could signal a shift in the complex maritime tensions involving Iran, which have seen several ships detained in recent years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope Leo Meets Venezuelan Opposition Leader: A Call for Prisoner Release
Andhra Pradesh Releases Rs 2,600 Crore as Festive Cheer to Employees and Contractors
Pope Leo XIV's Secret Meeting with Venezuela's Opposition Leader
Venezuela's Prisoner Release: A Step Towards Stability?
Venezuelan Prisoner Release amidst Political Turmoil