Iran's Secret Release of Seized Greek Tanker

In a surprising turn of events, Iran has discreetly released a Greek-owned tanker that it had seized and held for two years, as reported by the monitoring service Tanker Trackers.

The announcement, made on social media platform X, was brief and lacked further elaboration, leaving many details shrouded in mystery.

This development could signal a shift in the complex maritime tensions involving Iran, which have seen several ships detained in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)