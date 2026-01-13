Marine Le Pen's Legal Battle: A Pivotal Moment for French Politics

France's far-right leader, Marine Le Pen, returned to court on Tuesday to appeal a conviction for embezzlement, a case that could significantly impact her chances to run in the 2027 presidential election.

Le Pen, 57, was initially convicted in March for misusing European Parliament funds, resulting in a five-year ban from holding elected office, among other penalties. She denied any wrongdoing and hopes to overturn the conviction. The appeal trial, involving her and 11 others, is set to last five weeks, with a verdict expected before summer.

Le Pen has worked to mainstream her party since taking over from her father in 2011. The outcome of this trial is crucial for her political future and the evolving landscape of French politics. If unable to run, Jordan Bardella, her successor as party president, is expected to take her place in the presidential race.

