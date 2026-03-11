Dollar's Dance Amid Middle East Tensions: Market Uncertainty Looms

The U.S. dollar experienced a slight increase on Wednesday, buoyed by ongoing concerns over the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Despite hints at a possible resolution between the US-Israel and Iran, the market remains uncertain, leaving investors cautious.

President Trump indicated that the war might conclude sooner than anticipated, boosting risk assets. However, Iran's continued disruption of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz has drawn sharp rebukes from Washington, adding to the geopolitical tensions.

Experts warn that the conflict's duration and severity could impact global economic growth, with potential stagflation and rate hikes looming if energy infrastructure is compromised. The market's outlook hinges on resolving these uncertainties, while traders grapple with pricing risks amid this volatile landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)