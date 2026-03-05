Left Menu

Trump Claims U.S. Support for Strikes on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump, as per White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, asserts that Americans back military action against Iran. During a press briefing, Leavitt indicated that Trump disregards misleading news, viewing Iran as a longstanding terrorist threat to the U.S. and its allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 00:11 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Americans are in favor of military strikes on Iran, according to statements made by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday. This comes amidst escalating tensions between the two nations.

Leavitt addressed the media during a briefing, emphasizing that the president is aware of what he considers inaccurate news coverage concerning his decisions. She stated, 'The president is smart enough to read past many of the fake news headlines produced by people in this room that his action was unjustifiable.'

Leavitt further argued that Iran has posed a threat to the United States and its allies for nearly five decades, and she is confident that the American public recognizes this sentiment.

