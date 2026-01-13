Left Menu

BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance Eyes Victory in Nagpur: CM Fadnavis Leads Charge

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confidently predicted a BJP-Shiv Sena victory in the upcoming Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections, as he led a motorcycle roadshow. The BJP is contesting 143 seats, Shiv Sena 8, and Congress independently across 151 seats. Fadnavis highlighted past achievements while dismissing opponent efforts.

Updated: 13-01-2026 13:25 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed confidence in a BJP-Shiv Sena victory in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections. Speaking during a motorcycle roadshow, Fadnavis dismissed the opposition, asserting that they have little to offer the city.

The roadshow, which stretched from Bharat Mata Chowk to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, marked the final day of campaigning. Fadnavis underscored the BJP's positive impact on Nagpur under Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's leadership, predicting a record-breaking election result for the alliance.

The Nagpur civic polls on January 15 will see the BJP contesting 143 out of 151 seats, while Shiv Sena fields candidates on eight seats. The Congress party is running independently across all seats, with Fadnavis implying that their efforts are futile in the face of BJP's achievements.

