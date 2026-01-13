Left Menu

Global Support Rallies for Fed Chair Amidst Controversy

Central bank officials are crafting a statement in support of Fed Chair Jerome Powell following a criminal investigation initiated by the Trump administration. The move, criticized as seeking presidential influence over interest rates, received backlash from former Fed chiefs and some Republicans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:07 IST
Global Support Rallies for Fed Chair Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global central bank officials are reportedly preparing a statement to show their support for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This development comes after the Trump administration launched a criminal investigation against him. The report came from Bloomberg News, citing an informed source.

The administration's decision has faced widespread condemnation, including from former Federal Reserve leaders and key Republican Party members. This backlash followed Powell's strong public response, labeling the investigation a 'pretext' by the administration to exert presidential influence over interest rates.

Notably, Reuters has not yet independently verified this report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

 India
2

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefi...

 India
3
Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

 United Arab Emirates
4
U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026