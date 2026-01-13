Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS Unite Against Bogus Voters in Mumbai Civic Polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday issued a warning of possible violence during the civic polls, as he announced a joint initiative with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The collaboration aims to tackle dual and bogus voters on polling day, January 15.

Raut's staunch warning followed MNS president Raj Thackeray's call to action during the election campaigns. The alliance between the two parties seeks to protect their stronghold in Mumbai against the expanding reach of the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena.

Raut explained that a squad will be active from 7 AM on January 15 to manage dual voters. This move, however, has raised questions about potential legal violations and the broader implications for law and order during the elections.

