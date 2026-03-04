Italy's Energy Strategy Amid Global Tensions

In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, Italy's Energy Minister, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, announced the potential reactivation of coal-fired power plants should an energy crisis arise. This measure, though undesired, is to safeguard Italy's energy security amid regional conflicts.

The conflict intensified as Israeli and U.S. forces targeted Iran, resulting in retaliations impacting the energy infrastructure of Gulf allies. The strategic Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global oil and gas transit, remained blocked for its fourth day after Iranian attacks on tankers.

Despite these challenges, Italy remains relatively secure with high levels of gas storage and diversified suppliers from Norway, Algeria, and Azerbaijan. According to Minister Pichetto Fratin, Italy's gas reserves position the country as one of the most prepared in Europe amid global energy uncertainties.

