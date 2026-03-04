Aryna Sabalenka Engaged to CEO Georgios Frangulis

Aryna Sabalenka has confirmed her engagement to Georgios Frangulis, the CEO of health-food brand OakBerry, prior to participating in the Indian Wells tournament. The world number one will be returning to the court after an extended hiatus following her defeat in the Australian Open final in January.

The couple, who have been in a relationship since 2024, announced their engagement in a delightful Instagram story viewed by Sabalenka's 4.7 million followers. The tennis star revealed her sparkling engagement ring in the post.

After her victory at the Brisbane International in January, Sabalenka had subtly hinted at the prospect of engagement to Frangulis. Now, as she prepares for the upcoming WTA 1000 draw at Indian Wells, the Belarusian tennis player will step onto the court with more than just tennis on her mind.

(With inputs from agencies.)