Trump's Global Disruption: Rewriting the Rules

President Donald Trump has unsettled the global order with aggressive geopolitical maneuvers and rhetoric, challenging longstanding international norms. His actions, including interventions in Venezuela and threats to Iran, signal a revival of 'spheres of influence' politics that has worried allies and emboldened rivals like China and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:15 IST
President Donald Trump

In a significant geopolitical shakeup, President Donald Trump has aggressively challenged the rules-based global order established post-World War II. Just before the anniversary of his inauguration, Trump has implemented a series of assertive actions, unsettling many and sparking fears of prolonged instability.

With interventions in Venezuela and threats toward Iran, Trump has exhibited a preference for assertive American power, reminiscent of the Monroe Doctrine, rebranded by him as the 'Donroe Doctrine.' This shift has left global allies on edge, questioning the future of the international order and potential changes to geopolitical strategies.

Experts warn that this resurgence of 'spheres of influence' politics could serve the interests of U.S. rivals, like Russia and China, as they navigate their regional ambitions. Allies express concern over Trump's focus on foreign interventions, particularly in Latin America, while critics caution that these moves might embolden adversaries in their global pursuits.

