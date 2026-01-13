Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields React Amid Powell's Legal Threat and Trump Tensions

Euro zone bond yields rose Tuesday as support for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emerged after the Trump administration's legal threat. German 10-year yield increased by 2.1 basis points. Analysts warn of credibility damage to U.S. institutions, affecting global asset diversification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:51 IST
On Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields experienced an uptick, reversing Monday's decline. This change comes as central bank leaders rallied behind Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell following a criminal prosecution threat from the Trump administration.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the euro zone benchmark, saw an increase of 2.1 basis points, contrasting a similar decrease observed the previous day. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury yield showed a minor decline post-inflation data.

Economist Mohit Kumar from Jefferies highlighted the damaging effect of ongoing disputes between President Trump and Powell on U.S. institutions' credibility, emphasizing the growing trend of diversifying away from U.S. assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

