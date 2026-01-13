Euro Zone Bond Yields React Amid Powell's Legal Threat and Trump Tensions
Euro zone bond yields rose Tuesday as support for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emerged after the Trump administration's legal threat. German 10-year yield increased by 2.1 basis points. Analysts warn of credibility damage to U.S. institutions, affecting global asset diversification.
On Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields experienced an uptick, reversing Monday's decline. This change comes as central bank leaders rallied behind Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell following a criminal prosecution threat from the Trump administration.
Germany's 10-year bond yield, the euro zone benchmark, saw an increase of 2.1 basis points, contrasting a similar decrease observed the previous day. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury yield showed a minor decline post-inflation data.
Economist Mohit Kumar from Jefferies highlighted the damaging effect of ongoing disputes between President Trump and Powell on U.S. institutions' credibility, emphasizing the growing trend of diversifying away from U.S. assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Euro
- zone
- bond
- yields
- Federal Reserve
- Powell
- Trump
- inflation
- diversification
- assets
ALSO READ
Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS
Unwavering Support for Federal Reserve Chair Amid Political Pressure
Greenland official says people are ''very worried'' about Trump's calls to take over the island, calling it “unfathomable”, reports AP.
Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal Faces Congressional Scrutiny
Exploring Trump's Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Idea