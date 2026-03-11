Trump Threatens Trade Cut with Spain Amid Tensions Over Iran Conflict
US President Donald Trump warned of cutting trade ties with Spain over Madrid's refusal to allow military base usage for operations related to the Iran conflict. Trump's statements follow Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's opposition to joint US-Israel military strikes, emphasizing peace over war.
In a stark warning, US President Donald Trump reiterated on Wednesday the possibility of severing trade ties with Spain. Trump's threat comes as a response to Madrid's refusal to facilitate US military operations from its bases for activities concerning Iran.
The disagreement escalated after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed firm opposition to the US-Israel military actions that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, underscoring Spain's commitment to peace.
Amidst the heated discourse, Trump highlighted intensified US military engagements in Iran and pinpointed steps taken to enhance maritime security at the crucial Strait of Hormuz, underscoring America's military might and strategy to degrade Iran's naval capabilities.
