Left Menu

Trump Threatens Trade Cut with Spain Amid Tensions Over Iran Conflict

US President Donald Trump warned of cutting trade ties with Spain over Madrid's refusal to allow military base usage for operations related to the Iran conflict. Trump's statements follow Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's opposition to joint US-Israel military strikes, emphasizing peace over war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:13 IST
Trump Threatens Trade Cut with Spain Amid Tensions Over Iran Conflict
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a stark warning, US President Donald Trump reiterated on Wednesday the possibility of severing trade ties with Spain. Trump's threat comes as a response to Madrid's refusal to facilitate US military operations from its bases for activities concerning Iran.

The disagreement escalated after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed firm opposition to the US-Israel military actions that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, underscoring Spain's commitment to peace.

Amidst the heated discourse, Trump highlighted intensified US military engagements in Iran and pinpointed steps taken to enhance maritime security at the crucial Strait of Hormuz, underscoring America's military might and strategy to degrade Iran's naval capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026