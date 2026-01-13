German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Strengthens Indo-German Ties During India Visit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently made a significant visit to India, reinforcing the robust economic and technological linkages between the two nations. On his itinerary were stops at German tech company Bosch's headquarters and the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) in Bengaluru, key locations underscoring the technological partnership between India and Germany.

During his two-day official visit, Chancellor Merz engaged in dialogues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which culminated in the signing of 19 agreements aimed at enhancing defense, telecommunications, and higher education collaborations. The visit emphasized mutual interests in innovation, economic growth, and strategic cooperation.

Chancellor Merz's visit, his first to Asia as Germany's head, was not without controversy in Karnataka. The opposition BJP criticized the state government leaders for not prioritizing the welcoming of Merz, arguing that such an oversight could impact Karnataka's stature on the global stage. Focus on internal politics overshadowed potential diplomatic gains, they claimed.

