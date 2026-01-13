Global Powerhouses Assemble: Davos 2023 Set to Shape the Future

World leaders are converging at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, set to kick off on January 18. The summit, attended by US President Donald Trump and significant delegations from countries like India and China, is poised to tackle pressing issues in a rapidly transforming world.

At this critical juncture for international cooperation, the event will see participation from over 3,000 leaders, including more than 1,700 business leaders and over 400 top political figures. Highlights include discussions on Ukraine, global economic shifts, and emerging technological trends.

The summit's theme, 'a spirit of dialogue,' underscores the necessity for collaboration amidst complex geopolitical landscapes. As historical levels of participation are expected, the forum aims to foster solutions to today's and tomorrow's urgent challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)