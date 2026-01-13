Left Menu

BJP Rallies in Ballari: Protest Against Congress Missteps

The BJP has announced a massive protest in Ballari on January 17, criticizing the Congress government for its alleged administrative failures, poor law and order, and inappropriate use of police resources. BJP leaders, including B Y Vijayendra, accuse Congress of misleading campaigns and seek electoral reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:33 IST
On Tuesday, the BJP declared its intent to stage a significant protest in Ballari, scheduled for January 17, in opposition to the Congress government's supposed administrative shortcomings.

Addressing reporters, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra revealed that the decision followed deliberations at the party's core committee meeting. He expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, pointing to a recent incident in Ballari as evidence.

Vijayendra criticized the Congress for misusing administrative machinery and indulging in misinformation. He highlighted concerns over electoral processes and called for broader protests across the state, particularly focusing on issues faced by farmers, Dalits, and rising corruption.

