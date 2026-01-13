BJP Rallies in Ballari: Protest Against Congress Missteps

On Tuesday, the BJP declared its intent to stage a significant protest in Ballari, scheduled for January 17, in opposition to the Congress government's supposed administrative shortcomings.

Addressing reporters, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra revealed that the decision followed deliberations at the party's core committee meeting. He expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, pointing to a recent incident in Ballari as evidence.

Vijayendra criticized the Congress for misusing administrative machinery and indulging in misinformation. He highlighted concerns over electoral processes and called for broader protests across the state, particularly focusing on issues faced by farmers, Dalits, and rising corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)