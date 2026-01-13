Left Menu

Scott Adams: The Polarizing Creator of Dilbert Passes at 68

Scott Adams, the creator of the 'Dilbert' comic strip and a vocal Trump supporter, died at 68. His career declined following a controversial racist rant. Despite facing backlash, Adams remained active online, even seeking healthcare assistance through social media. The 'Dilbert' strip debuted in 1989.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:18 IST
Scott Adams

Scott Adams, the celebrated yet controversial creator of the 'Dilbert' comic strip, passed away at the age of 68. The announcement came from his former wife, Shelly Miles, during an online livestream.

Adams, known for his incisive take on corporate America through his comics, died following a battle with metastatic prostate cancer. His request for healthcare assistance had drawn public attention when he directly reached out to then-President Donald Trump on social media.

The 'Dilbert' comic strip, which debuted in 1989, gained popularity for its satirical portrayal of office life. However, Adams' career faced significant challenges after a racist rant in 2023 led to the strip being dropped by many newspapers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

