Scott Adams: The Polarizing Creator of Dilbert Passes at 68

Scott Adams, the celebrated yet controversial creator of the 'Dilbert' comic strip, passed away at the age of 68. The announcement came from his former wife, Shelly Miles, during an online livestream.

Adams, known for his incisive take on corporate America through his comics, died following a battle with metastatic prostate cancer. His request for healthcare assistance had drawn public attention when he directly reached out to then-President Donald Trump on social media.

The 'Dilbert' comic strip, which debuted in 1989, gained popularity for its satirical portrayal of office life. However, Adams' career faced significant challenges after a racist rant in 2023 led to the strip being dropped by many newspapers.

(With inputs from agencies.)