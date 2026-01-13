Rane Sparks Controversy Over 'Vote Jihad' in Thane Civic Polls
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane called voters to elect a mayor who chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Thane civic polls, warning of 'green flowers' if ignored. He accused opponents of vote jihad, alleging votes are sought through religious fatwas, and targeted MNS on bogus voters, urging action against illegitimate voting.
Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Tuesday ramped up the communal rhetoric as he urged voters in the Thane civic polls to elect a mayor who chants 'Jai Shri Ram'. Rane implied that failing this would lead to the rise of 'green flowers' on the vote counting day, January 16.
On his final campaign day, Rane unveiled what he termed as 'vote jihad', accusing opposition parties of soliciting votes through religious fatwas. He insisted that the 'patriotic Hindu' community must remain alert and proactive to ensure that a BJP candidate occupies the mayoral seat.
Rane further condemned the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for their purported inaction against fraudulent voters. He challenged them to address issues in areas like Behrampada and Nalbazar, asserting true adherence to Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology would mean taking a stand against those voting in burqas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
