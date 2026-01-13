Political Turmoil: Clash Between Shiv Sena and BJP in Kalyan-Dombivali
Supporters of Shiv Sena and BJP engaged in a violent clash in civic ward No. 29 during the Kalyan-Dombivali municipal elections, leading to the arrest of five Shiv Sena members. The altercation resulted in BJP candidate Arya Natekar's husband, Omnath Natekar, being injured and hospitalized.
A political skirmish erupted in civic ward No. 29 amid campaign efforts for the Kalyan-Dombivali municipal corporation elections, resulting in a violent face-off between Shiv Sena and BJP supporters. Five Shiv Sena members were arrested following the incident, police announced on Tuesday.
The clash unfolded late Monday night when Omnath Natekar, husband of BJP candidate Arya Natekar, became the target of an attack allegedly orchestrated by Shiv Sena affiliates and a large group of activists. Natekar, also a local contractor, reported being assaulted with a sharp weapon and an iron rod.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Suhas Hemade confirmed that an FIR has been filed against ten individuals involved in the incident. "We have arrested five Shiv Sena activists so far," Hemade stated. Natekar is undergoing medical treatment at AIIMS Hospital, MIDC.
