Global Risks Report 2026: Navigating a World of Threats

The World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report highlights geoeconomic conflict as the foremost global risk in 2026. For India, cyber insecurity tops the list. Long-term concerns include extreme weather and biodiversity loss. The report warns of misinformation's impact on politics and a new competitive global order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:04 IST
  • India

The World Economic Forum's latest Global Risks Report positions geoeconomic conflict as the primary global risk for 2026, surpassing previous concerns. In India, cyber insecurity leads risk factors. The report, released ahead of the Davos Annual Meeting, outlines top global risks including misinformation, societal polarisation, and extreme weather.

In examining longer-term threats, the report identifies extreme weather and biodiversity loss as key global risks over a ten-year horizon. It warns of misinformation proliferating through deepfakes, influencing politics and possibly inciting social unrest. The report underscores the urgency for tackling these deep-rooted issues to maintain global stability.

The report also highlights a strategic shift in global cooperation, with major powers adjusting their spheres of interest. WEF President Borge Brende emphasizes the importance of collaboration in addressing these growing challenges, underscoring the Davos meeting's role in fostering essential dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

