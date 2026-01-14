Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Sets Eyes on Local Election Triumph in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's triumph in local elections, emphasizing development. He reassured unity within the coalition, dismissed discord, and outlined a diverse candidate list. Fadnavis stressed development over opposition's diversions, affirming public trust in the state government and Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:09 IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed strong confidence that the ruling Mahayuti alliance will secure a decisive victory in the ongoing local body elections. The Chief Minister credited a development-focused campaign for the anticipated success in elections covering 29 municipal corporations, including the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Fadnavis emphasized the alliance's diverse candidate representation, stating they range from the 'poorest of the poor' to highly educated professionals, including graduates, post-graduates, and doctors. He noted that the opposition tried to divert the narrative away from development, especially in Mumbai, but stressed that the Mahayuti campaign remained steadfastly development-focused.

Addressing reports of discord within the Mahayuti, Fadnavis denied any significant rift, saying the alliance had pre-agreed on 'friendly fights' in select cities. Despite criticisms from opposition leaders, Fadnavis maintained a focus on development, dismissing conflicts and controversies as attempts to mislead the public. The state heads into pivotal civic polls with crucial elections scheduled for BMC on January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

