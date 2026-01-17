Marco Odermatt's Spectacular Fourth Triumph at Wengen

Marco Odermatt thrilled Swiss fans by winning his fourth consecutive men's World Cup downhill race at the renowned Lauberhorn piste in Wengen. Strong winds forced organizers to shorten the course, but Odermatt excelled, clocking in at one minute and 33.14 seconds from the seventh starting position.

Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr trailed behind in second place, while Italy's Giovanni Franzoni secured a surprising third after starting from the 28th position. Odermatt's remarkable performance further solidifies his lead in the Alpine skiing World Cup standings across multiple categories, signaling him as a key medal hopeful for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The Alpine skiing circuit now moves to Kitzbuehel's legendary Streif course, followed by a downhill event in Crans-Montana, before heading to the Olympic contests in Bormio, Italy. Odermatt's prowess continues to shine, setting high expectations for his Olympic endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)