Left Menu

Marco Odermatt's Spectacular Fourth Triumph at Wengen

Marco Odermatt clinched his fourth consecutive victory in the World Cup downhill at Wengen, thrilling home spectators. Despite challenging wind conditions, he dominated the race, maintaining his status as a top contender for the upcoming Olympics. Odermatt remains a key figure in Alpine skiing achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:57 IST
Marco Odermatt's Spectacular Fourth Triumph at Wengen

Marco Odermatt thrilled Swiss fans by winning his fourth consecutive men's World Cup downhill race at the renowned Lauberhorn piste in Wengen. Strong winds forced organizers to shorten the course, but Odermatt excelled, clocking in at one minute and 33.14 seconds from the seventh starting position.

Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr trailed behind in second place, while Italy's Giovanni Franzoni secured a surprising third after starting from the 28th position. Odermatt's remarkable performance further solidifies his lead in the Alpine skiing World Cup standings across multiple categories, signaling him as a key medal hopeful for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The Alpine skiing circuit now moves to Kitzbuehel's legendary Streif course, followed by a downhill event in Crans-Montana, before heading to the Olympic contests in Bormio, Italy. Odermatt's prowess continues to shine, setting high expectations for his Olympic endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026