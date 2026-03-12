Delhi BJP MPs Unite for Capital's Transformation under New L-G

The newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, convened with BJP parliamentarians at Lok Niwas to delve into issues pertinent to the city's development. The MPs underscored Sandhu's extensive administrative experience as a pivotal factor in the capital's ongoing transformation efforts.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Bidhuri highlighted the urgency of notifying Delhi's Master Plan, along with swiftly implementing the Land Pooling and GDA Policies. BJP representatives conveyed their aspirations for progressing towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat', aiming to elevate Delhi into a world-class, efficiently managed city.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj expressed confidence in Sandhu's leadership, outlining a promising trajectory for good governance and public welfare. The parliamentary alliance plans to work collectively for a prosperous Delhi, harnessing Sandhu's rich diplomatic and administrative expertise to expedite growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)