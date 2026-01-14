Portugal's Political Race: A Runoff in 40-Year Historic Vote

In Portugal, a presidential election is set to break a 40-year norm, as political fragmentation ensures a likely runoff vote, according to a recent poll.

Poll results published by Catolica University indicated Andre Ventura and Antonio Jose Seguro are closely competing at the forefront, amid declining influence of traditional parties.

Historically significant, this election highlights Portugal's volatile political landscape, marked by rising disillusionment with established parties and the emergence of the far-right.

