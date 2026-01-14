Portugal's Political Race: A Runoff in 40-Year Historic Vote
Portugal's presidential election faces an unprecedented runoff since growing political fragmentation has seen several candidates neck and neck. Andre Ventura, leading marginally at 24%, is pursued by Socialist Antonio Jose Seguro at 23% amid rising disarray within traditional political parties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:14 IST
In Portugal, a presidential election is set to break a 40-year norm, as political fragmentation ensures a likely runoff vote, according to a recent poll.
Poll results published by Catolica University indicated Andre Ventura and Antonio Jose Seguro are closely competing at the forefront, amid declining influence of traditional parties.
Historically significant, this election highlights Portugal's volatile political landscape, marked by rising disillusionment with established parties and the emergence of the far-right.
(With inputs from agencies.)