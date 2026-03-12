Jet Fuel Surge: Air France-KLM to Raise Ticket Prices

Air France-KLM has announced a forthcoming increase in the price of long-haul tickets, a move attributed to the escalating costs of jet fuel.

The airline joins others like SAS and Qantas, who are similarly adjusting fares in response to a spike in fuel costs triggered by the ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions, which have propelled oil prices upward.

An airline spokesperson specified that economy cabin fares would see an increase of 50 euros, equivalent to $57.63, per round trip.

