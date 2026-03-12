Left Menu

Jet Fuel Surge: Air France-KLM to Raise Ticket Prices

Air France-KLM announced a price increase on long-haul tickets due to rising jet fuel costs. This decision aligns with other airlines like SAS and Qantas, responding to the spike in fuel prices influenced by the U.S.-Iran conflict. Economy fares will see a 50-euro hike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:14 IST
Jet Fuel Surge: Air France-KLM to Raise Ticket Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air France-KLM has announced a forthcoming increase in the price of long-haul tickets, a move attributed to the escalating costs of jet fuel.

The airline joins others like SAS and Qantas, who are similarly adjusting fares in response to a spike in fuel costs triggered by the ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions, which have propelled oil prices upward.

An airline spokesperson specified that economy cabin fares would see an increase of 50 euros, equivalent to $57.63, per round trip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026