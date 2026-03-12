Jet Fuel Surge: Air France-KLM to Raise Ticket Prices
Air France-KLM announced a price increase on long-haul tickets due to rising jet fuel costs. This decision aligns with other airlines like SAS and Qantas, responding to the spike in fuel prices influenced by the U.S.-Iran conflict. Economy fares will see a 50-euro hike.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:14 IST
Air France-KLM has announced a forthcoming increase in the price of long-haul tickets, a move attributed to the escalating costs of jet fuel.
The airline joins others like SAS and Qantas, who are similarly adjusting fares in response to a spike in fuel costs triggered by the ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions, which have propelled oil prices upward.
An airline spokesperson specified that economy cabin fares would see an increase of 50 euros, equivalent to $57.63, per round trip.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Storm Brews: Assassination Attempt on Farooq Abdullah
Assassination Attempt on Farooq Abdullah: Accused Remanded
Assassination Attempt on Farooq Abdullah: Suspect Acts Solo
Divine Escape: Farooq Abdullah Survives Assassination Attempt Amid Security Lapse
Narrow Escape: Farooq Abdullah Survives Assassination Attempt