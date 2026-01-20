Left Menu

Nitin Nabin's New Leadership Era: A Youthful Dawn for BJP

Nitin Nabin was formally declared the national president of the BJP, succeeding J P Nadda. At 45, he becomes the youngest to hold the position. This marks a significant leadership transition for the party, emphasizing hard work over dynastic privilege, witnessed by prominent leaders, including PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:07 IST
Nitin Nabin's New Leadership Era: A Youthful Dawn for BJP
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Nabin has been officially appointed as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), taking over from J P Nadda. This significant political shift comes as the party aims to solidify its influence across India, with Nabin becoming the youngest leader ever in the party's history.

The announcement was made by K Laxman, the Returning Officer for BJP organisational polls, who handed over the election certificate to the 45-year-old Nabin at the party headquarters. Prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah were present to witness this historic leadership transition.

Nitin Nabin, previously holding law and justice, urban development and housing portfolios in Bihar's government, signifies a new era of leadership rising from dedication rather than dynastic succession, a principle upheld by the BJP. Party workers and senior leaders alike celebrated this youthful and energetic step forward.

TRENDING

1
Haryana Upholds Religious Rights During Exams

Haryana Upholds Religious Rights During Exams

 India
2
Odisha Congress Protests: Denied Access to Governor Over MGNREGA Memo

Odisha Congress Protests: Denied Access to Governor Over MGNREGA Memo

 India
3
Key Developments in Global Health and Pharmaceuticals

Key Developments in Global Health and Pharmaceuticals

 Global
4
Global Tensions Rise Over Greenland, Arctic Security, and Trade Tariffs

Global Tensions Rise Over Greenland, Arctic Security, and Trade Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026