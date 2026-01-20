Nitin Nabin's New Leadership Era: A Youthful Dawn for BJP
Nitin Nabin was formally declared the national president of the BJP, succeeding J P Nadda. At 45, he becomes the youngest to hold the position. This marks a significant leadership transition for the party, emphasizing hard work over dynastic privilege, witnessed by prominent leaders, including PM Modi.
Nitin Nabin has been officially appointed as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), taking over from J P Nadda. This significant political shift comes as the party aims to solidify its influence across India, with Nabin becoming the youngest leader ever in the party's history.
The announcement was made by K Laxman, the Returning Officer for BJP organisational polls, who handed over the election certificate to the 45-year-old Nabin at the party headquarters. Prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah were present to witness this historic leadership transition.
Nitin Nabin, previously holding law and justice, urban development and housing portfolios in Bihar's government, signifies a new era of leadership rising from dedication rather than dynastic succession, a principle upheld by the BJP. Party workers and senior leaders alike celebrated this youthful and energetic step forward.
