Youngest BJP President Nitin Nabin Receives Z-Category VIP Security

Newly appointed BJP president Nitin Nabin, aged 45, has been granted Z-category VIP security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to officials.

The Union Home Ministry had recently instructed the CRPF to oversee Nabin's security after he was announced as the party's latest leader.

As preparations for key state elections get underway, Nabin, the youngest to ever assume the role of BJP national president, takes charge aiming to broaden the party's impact nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)