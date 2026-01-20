Left Menu

Youngest BJP President Nitin Nabin Receives Z-Category VIP Security

Newly appointed BJP president Nitin Nabin is provided with Z-category VIP security by the Central Reserve Police Force, following a directive from the Union Home Ministry. Nabin, a five-time Bihar MLA, aims to expand BJP's influence as the youngest ever national president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:20 IST
Youngest BJP President Nitin Nabin Receives Z-Category VIP Security
security
  • Country:
  • India

Newly appointed BJP president Nitin Nabin, aged 45, has been granted Z-category VIP security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to officials.

The Union Home Ministry had recently instructed the CRPF to oversee Nabin's security after he was announced as the party's latest leader.

As preparations for key state elections get underway, Nabin, the youngest to ever assume the role of BJP national president, takes charge aiming to broaden the party's impact nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel

Protests Erupt Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel

 India
2
Iran's Digital Despair: The Cost of Connectivity Loss

Iran's Digital Despair: The Cost of Connectivity Loss

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ishan Kishan to Lead India’s T20 World Cup Charge Against New Zealand

Ishan Kishan to Lead India’s T20 World Cup Charge Against New Zealand

 India
4
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd: Surging Profits in the Digital Marketplace

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd: Surging Profits in the Digital Marketplace

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026