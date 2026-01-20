Left Menu

Monfils Bids Emotional Farewell at Australian Open

Gael Monfils engaged with the crowd one final time at the Australian Open, marking the end of his professional tennis career. Despite a courageous performance, he lost to Dane Sweeny. Monfils' career included memorable runs at Grand Slam events, showcasing his athletic shotmaking and tenacity.

Monfils Bids Emotional Farewell at Australian Open
In a heartfelt farewell, Gael Monfils captivated the Australian Open crowd one final time as he announced his retirement from professional tennis. The 39-year-old Frenchman, a beloved figure at Melbourne Park, ended his accomplished career after being defeated by local qualifier Dane Sweeny in a thrilling first-round match.

Having participated in 20 Australian Opens and numerous Grand Slam tournaments, Monfils has inspired audiences with his athleticism and comeback spirit. During the match, however, he succumbed to Sweeny, who impressed everyone with his resilience and ability to hit winners from tough positions, despite never having won a Grand Slam main draw match before.

Monfils addressed the crowd on court, reflecting on his memorable journey, including remarkable runs to the quarterfinals and semifinals of major tournaments. With his wife, Elina Svitolina, and fervent fans supporting him, Monfils expressed gratitude for the memories created over years of competition, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

