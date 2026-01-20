Chagos Controversy: UK and US Rifts Over Strategic Islands

On Tuesday, the British government's move to transfer the Chagos Islands' sovereignty to Mauritius faced sharp criticism, notably from Donald Trump. The former US President, who had previously backed the plan, has since labeled the decision as an act of 'stupidity', suggesting it exposes geopolitical vulnerabilities.

The agreement involves leasing back Diego Garcia, a pivotal US military base, for 99 years. While UK officials emphasize the deal's importance in maintaining military operations' stability, critics argue it weakens UK security. Displaced islanders have also expressed concerns about their resettlement rights.

Despite clearing the UK House of Commons, the deal saw strong resistance in the House of Lords, reflecting broader political and social tensions. With Trump's comments adding fuel to the fire, the deal continues to spark significant debate across political and military circles.

