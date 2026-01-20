RJD Leadership in Flux: National Executive Meeting to Address Power Struggles

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is set to deliberate on significant leadership decisions during a national executive meeting scheduled for January 25, following its recent electoral setbacks in Bihar. This high-stakes gathering could chart a new leadership course for the party.

According to Bhola Yadav, the RJD's national general secretary, and a letter addressed to party members, the meeting will convene at a city hotel, with all top leaders in attendance. The election debacle has exacerbated underlying family tensions within the party's ruling dynasty, prompting calls for a re-evaluation of leadership roles.

Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad's younger son, is considered a front-runner to assume the position of 'working national president,' while some factions advocate for Misa Bharti to take charge. Meanwhile, discussions may also extend to changing the state president as the party seeks to regain its political footing against the BJP-led NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)