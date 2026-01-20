Left Menu

EU and India: On the Brink of a Historic Trade Pact

The European Union is close to finalizing a free trade agreement with India, which could lead to a market of 2 billion people, accounting for nearly a quarter of global GDP. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the significance of this potential agreement during her speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:51 IST
EU and India: On the Brink of a Historic Trade Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a speech delivered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union is on the brink of signing a free trade agreement with India. While indicating that additional work is needed, she acknowledged the potential impact of the deal.

Von der Leyen emphasized the magnitude of the agreement, suggesting that it could be the 'mother of all deals.' If finalized, the agreement would create a combined market of 2 billion people, encompassing nearly a quarter of the global GDP, illustrating its global economic significance.

Reports suggest von der Leyen is scheduled to visit India early next week, signaling the critical phase that the negotiations have entered. The potential agreement marks a pivotal moment in the EU's strategy to diversify its trade relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Mumbai Crash: Akshay Kumar's Escort Involved in Multi-Vehicle Collision

High-Profile Mumbai Crash: Akshay Kumar's Escort Involved in Multi-Vehicle C...

 India
2
Introspection Urged: Maha Vikas Aghadi Faces Post-Election Questions

Introspection Urged: Maha Vikas Aghadi Faces Post-Election Questions

 India
3
Global Markets Tumble Amidst US-EU Trade Tensions Over Greenland

Global Markets Tumble Amidst US-EU Trade Tensions Over Greenland

 Global
4
Democracy and the Digital Age: Revolutionizing Governance in Arunachal Pradesh

Democracy and the Digital Age: Revolutionizing Governance in Arunachal Prade...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026