Tensions Rise As NATO Intercepts Iranian Missiles Over Turkey

NATO air defenses have successfully intercepted a third Iranian ballistic missile headed for Turkey, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry. This action comes after two previous missile interceptions in early March. The target of the latest missile remains undisclosed, but an explosion was reported near Incirlik Air Base in Adana province.

The United States, Turkey, and other allied forces are stationed at Incirlik, yet Washington reportedly did not utilize the base in recent military operations against Iran. Turkey, a key NATO member and neighbor to Iran, continues to warn Tehran against further attacks, emphasizing its unwillingness to be drawn into a broader U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict.

Turkey relies on NATO's air defenses amid its own ongoing defense developments. The Kurecik NATO radar base plays a crucial role in monitoring potential threats. Although Turkey acquired Russian S-400 systems in 2019, it continues to depend on NATO's quick-response capabilities. The alliance has reinforced its missile defenses in response to the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)