Nitin Nabin Set for Parliament as BJP's RS Candidate from Bihar

Nitin Nabin, the BJP president, is poised to enter the Parliament as a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar. On Tuesday, the BJP announced Nabin's candidature alongside Shivesh Kumar, aiming to address both upper caste and Dalit voter concerns.

Nabin's ascension marks a generational shift within the BJP, which has grown under prominent leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and reached new heights under Narendra Modi. The selection serves as an assurance to the BJP's core upper caste supporters, while Kumar's candidacy reflects efforts to extend Dalit outreach.

The BJP's strategic maneuvers come as Bihar gears up for the Rajya Sabha elections, with the party leveraging its legislative strength to secure two of the five contested seats. Meanwhile, opposition RJD is set to contest one seat, complicating the NDA's clean sweep aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)