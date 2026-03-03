Nitin Nabin Poised to Enter Rajya Sabha Amidst BJP's Strategic Bihar Moves

Nitin Nabin, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will be contesting the Rajya Sabha elections from Bihar. The decision was announced on Tuesday, emphasizing the party's continued focus on reinforcing its influence both regionally and nationally.

Nabin, currently the MLA for Bankipur, joins Shivesh Kumar, a former MLA, in the race for the biennial elections, representing the BJP's strategic outreach to both its upper caste base and the Dalit community. Nabin's recent rise to prominence follows his surprise appointment as BJP president, marking a new generation of leadership.

The BJP's decision aims to secure two of the five available Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar, leveraging its legislative majority. Meanwhile, opposition parties like the RJD are mobilizing for the upcoming contest, seeking alliances and preparing candidates to challenge the BJP's electoral bid.