Bihar's Political Shift: Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin Aim for Rajya Sabha

Bihar's political landscape witnessed a notable event on Thursday, as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections. The event took place at the office of Assembly Secretary Khyati Singh, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance.

Nitish Kumar, known for his extensive stint as Bihar's Chief Minister, announced earlier in the day his decision to join the Rajya Sabha, marking a significant shift in his political journey. This move concludes his tenure as the state's longest-serving CM.

For Nitin Nabin, this marks his initial foray into Parliament, following his recent appointment as BJP president and his previous role as a member of the legislative council. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also present at the nomination filing.

