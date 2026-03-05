Left Menu

Bihar's Political Shift: Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin Aim for Rajya Sabha

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin filed their Rajya Sabha nomination papers, signaling significant political movements. In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, this marks Kumar's transition from the longest-serving CM to a potential Rajya Sabha member, while Nabin steps into Parliament for the first time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:13 IST
Bihar's Political Shift: Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin Aim for Rajya Sabha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's political landscape witnessed a notable event on Thursday, as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections. The event took place at the office of Assembly Secretary Khyati Singh, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance.

Nitish Kumar, known for his extensive stint as Bihar's Chief Minister, announced earlier in the day his decision to join the Rajya Sabha, marking a significant shift in his political journey. This move concludes his tenure as the state's longest-serving CM.

For Nitin Nabin, this marks his initial foray into Parliament, following his recent appointment as BJP president and his previous role as a member of the legislative council. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also present at the nomination filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

 Global
2
Emirates Navigates Operational Challenges with Essential Services

Emirates Navigates Operational Challenges with Essential Services

 Global
3
Blast Strikes Crude Oil Tanker Sonangol Namibe Near Iraqi Port

Blast Strikes Crude Oil Tanker Sonangol Namibe Near Iraqi Port

 Global
4
Ukraine Seeks New Venue for Delicate Talks Amid Iran Conflict

Ukraine Seeks New Venue for Delicate Talks Amid Iran Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026