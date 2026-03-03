Left Menu

BJP's Nitin Nabin Poised for Rajya Sabha Leap: A New Era of Leadership

BJP President Nitin Nabin is set to join Parliament as one of the candidates for Bihar's Rajya Sabha seats. His candidacy reflects BJP's third-generation leadership rise and strategic caste outreach. The competition includes other parties like JD(U) and RJD, vying for the available seats.

Nitin Nabin, the BJP president in Bihar, has been announced as one of the candidates for the state's Rajya Sabha elections, signalling a shift towards third-generation leadership within the party. This strategic move aims to strengthen BJP's core voter base while simultaneously enhancing its Dalit outreach.

Nabin, a member of the Bankipur assembly, will file his nomination alongside Shivesh Kumar. The announcement ends speculation about other potential candidates, like Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, who declined BJP's offer in West Bengal's Asansol constituency. Such decisions reflect the complex dynamics the party navigates in Bihar's political landscape.

While JD(U) and RJD also gear up for the biennial elections, BJP's 89-seat strength in the assembly positions them strongly for two of the five Rajya Sabha seats. Meanwhile, JD(U)'s potential candidates include party stalwarts and relatives of influential figures, adding heat to the political contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

