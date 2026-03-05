Key Political Nomination Day as Rajya Sabha Elections Loom
Significant political figures file Rajya Sabha nominations nationwide as March elections approach. Notable participation includes Telangana’s leaders and AIADMK’s M Thambidurai. The ruling parties nominate their candidates while West Bengal BJP emphasizes worker empowerment. The elections will fill 37 seats, concluding the terms of members in several states.
- Country:
- India
On a significant day in Indian politics, prominent figures including Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy gathered at the Telangana State Assembly on Thursday. The occasion: filing of nominations for Rajya Sabha candidates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy, marking an important step ahead of the elections.
Simultaneously, at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, AIADMK candidate M Thambidurai submitted his papers, witnessed by the party's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Alongside, PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss made his candidacy official. The DMK revealed its choices in a coalition arrangement, nominating Tiruchi Siva and Professor J Constantine Ravindran.
Moreover, BJP candidate Rahul Sinha filed his nomination at the West Bengal Assembly, underscoring the party's commitment to recognizing grassroots workers. The Trinamool Congress announced four candidates for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha polls. The election to fill 37 critical seats amid 10 states is set for March 16.
