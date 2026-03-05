Left Menu

Key Political Nomination Day as Rajya Sabha Elections Loom

Significant political figures file Rajya Sabha nominations nationwide as March elections approach. Notable participation includes Telangana’s leaders and AIADMK’s M Thambidurai. The ruling parties nominate their candidates while West Bengal BJP emphasizes worker empowerment. The elections will fill 37 seats, concluding the terms of members in several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:10 IST
Key Political Nomination Day as Rajya Sabha Elections Loom
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Telangana State Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On a significant day in Indian politics, prominent figures including Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy gathered at the Telangana State Assembly on Thursday. The occasion: filing of nominations for Rajya Sabha candidates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy, marking an important step ahead of the elections.

Simultaneously, at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, AIADMK candidate M Thambidurai submitted his papers, witnessed by the party's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Alongside, PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss made his candidacy official. The DMK revealed its choices in a coalition arrangement, nominating Tiruchi Siva and Professor J Constantine Ravindran.

Moreover, BJP candidate Rahul Sinha filed his nomination at the West Bengal Assembly, underscoring the party's commitment to recognizing grassroots workers. The Trinamool Congress announced four candidates for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha polls. The election to fill 37 critical seats amid 10 states is set for March 16.

TRENDING

1
Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine

Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine

 Russia
2
Somany Ceramics Faces Gas Supply Challenge

Somany Ceramics Faces Gas Supply Challenge

 Global
3
Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel

Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel

 Global
4
Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026