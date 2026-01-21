NDA Vows to Unseat DMK: A Campaign for Tamil Heritage and Governance

In a political development poised to reshape the landscape of Tamil Nadu, Union Minister Piyush Goyal declared the NDA's firm intention to unseat the current DMK government. Goyal accused the DMK of disrespecting Tamil culture and attacking the pride of its people.

At a Chennai event marking the return of the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) to the NDA fold, Goyal was joined by senior party leaders. The minister expressed his delight at Dhinakaran's decision, highlighting his longstanding leadership skills and popularity.

Goyal emphasized the unified stance of the NDA, with leaders such as Edappadi K Palaniswami and Anbumani Ramadoss pledging to collaborate for good governance. He assured that the coalition would work towards securing a prosperous future for Tamil Nadu's youth and women, contrasting with what he termed the 'anti-Bharat' policies of the DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)