Top Military Officers Entangled in Major Corruption Scandal

Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission will charge two former high-ranking military officers with money laundering and abuse of power. Hafizuddiean Jantan, a former army chief, and Mohd Nizam Jaafar, a former armed forces chief, face serious charges. Additionally, Jantan's wife faces money laundering charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:45 IST
Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission announced on Wednesday that charges will be levied against two former top military officers as part of an investigation into money laundering and graft allegations.

Former army chief Hafizuddiean Jantan is to be charged under money laundering laws, while former armed forces chief Mohd Nizam Jaafar will face charges of abuse of power and criminal breach of trust, the commission stated.

The commission also confirmed that Hafizuddiean's wife will be charged with involvement in money laundering activities.

