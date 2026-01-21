Left Menu

Life Sentence for Abe's Assassin Reveals Japan's Deep Scars

Tetsuya Yamagami was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The case exposed ties between Abe's party and the controversial Unification Church. Despite admitted guilt, Yamagami's defense sought a lesser sentence, highlighting family issues associated with the church.

In a case that has sent shockwaves throughout Japan, Tetsuya Yamagami has been sentenced to life in prison for the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The sentencing, which comes three and a half years after the tragic event, has been marked by intense public scrutiny and debate over its severity.

During the trial held at Nara District Court, Judge Shinichi Tanaka labeled the crime as 'despicable,' emphasizing the grave danger posed by using a firearm in a crowded setting. Prosecutors labeled the incident as unparalleled in post-war history, demanding a life sentence, while the defense aimed for a reduced sentence, citing familial ties to the Unification Church.

Abe's assassination also illuminated the deeper connections between his political party, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and the Unification Church, often characterized as a cult. This revelation led to a significant decline in voter support for the LDP. Abe's absence from the political scene has resulted in notable shifts within the party, which has seen changes in leadership, impacting Japan's political landscape.

