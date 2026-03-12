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Trial Deepens Mysteries of Haiti's Presidential Assassination

Martine Moïse provided testimony about the 2021 assassination of her husband, Haiti's former president Jovenel Moïse, during a federal trial in Miami. Four men are charged with conspiracy related to the killing. The assassination has plunged Haiti into turmoil, with ongoing investigations and international legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 12-03-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 02:33 IST
Trial Deepens Mysteries of Haiti's Presidential Assassination
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In a gripping testimony, Martine Moïse, widow of Haiti's last elected president Jovenel Moïse, recounted the harrowing night of his assassination in 2021. Speaking in a Miami federal court, she detailed how attackers stormed their home, killing her husband and leaving her wounded.

Prosecutors accuse Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, Antonio Intriago, Walter Veintemilla, and James Solages of orchestrating the plot from South Florida. Colombian mercenaries allegedly carried out the attack, further destabilizing the Caribbean nation. The ongoing trial sheds light on the alleged conspiracy and its impact on Haiti's political landscape.

Defense lawyers argue the men were manipulated, highlighting inconsistencies in the investigation. The assassination has left Haiti in turmoil, with gang violence on the rise. As proceedings continue, the trial unveils a complex web of political intrigue and international connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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