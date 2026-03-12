Trial Deepens Mysteries of Haiti's Presidential Assassination

In a gripping testimony, Martine Moïse, widow of Haiti's last elected president Jovenel Moïse, recounted the harrowing night of his assassination in 2021. Speaking in a Miami federal court, she detailed how attackers stormed their home, killing her husband and leaving her wounded.

Prosecutors accuse Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, Antonio Intriago, Walter Veintemilla, and James Solages of orchestrating the plot from South Florida. Colombian mercenaries allegedly carried out the attack, further destabilizing the Caribbean nation. The ongoing trial sheds light on the alleged conspiracy and its impact on Haiti's political landscape.

Defense lawyers argue the men were manipulated, highlighting inconsistencies in the investigation. The assassination has left Haiti in turmoil, with gang violence on the rise. As proceedings continue, the trial unveils a complex web of political intrigue and international connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)