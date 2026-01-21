Left Menu

Erdogan Eyes Kurdish Integration for Syrian Peace

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed optimism about integrating Kurdish forces in Syria, seeing it as a step towards regional stability. During a parliamentary address, he revealed a productive conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning Syria's future and the ongoing battle against Islamic State militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

(With inputs from agencies.)

