Erdogan Eyes Kurdish Integration for Syrian Peace
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed optimism about integrating Kurdish forces in Syria, seeing it as a step towards regional stability. During a parliamentary address, he revealed a productive conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning Syria's future and the ongoing battle against Islamic State militants.
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is optimistic about the potential integration of Kurdish forces in Syria, setting the stage for a new era of stability for the neighboring nation.
Addressing his AK Party lawmakers in parliament, Erdogan emphasized the productive dialogue he had with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Their discussion focused on Syria's prospects and joint efforts to combat Islamic State militants still active in the region.
