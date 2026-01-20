Syria Sets Four-Day Integration Deadline for Kurdish Forces

The Syrian government has issued a four-day deadline for Kurdish-led forces to integrate their enclave into the central state, following diminishing U.S. support.

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack emphasized the integration as a crucial opportunity for the Kurds, suggesting that the alliance between the U.S. and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has run its course after the purpose of countering Islamic State militants has largely been fulfilled.

The SDF, having lost considerable territory recently, has agreed to a ceasefire with the Damascus government. The agreement demands the SDF to submit a candidate for an official role in Damascus, raising concerns over the security of areas with detained ISIS militants as the dynamics of Syrian territorial control shift significantly.

