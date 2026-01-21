Left Menu

Shiv Sena Gains Strength with MNS Support in Kalyan Dombivli

In the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Shiv Sena gains a boost as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena extends its support, paving the way for the Mahayuti combine's dominance. The alliance, which includes the BJP, aims to strengthen its position amidst a shifting political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:09 IST
Shiv Sena Gains Strength with MNS Support in Kalyan Dombivli
  • Country:
  • India

A new political equation has emerged in Maharashtra's Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation as Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supports Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. This unexpected alliance comes after MNS backed the BJP in recent local elections.

Announcing the development, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde revealed that the MNS's backing strengthens the party's single largest position in the 122-member corporation. The Shiv Sena now holds 53 seats, while its ally BJP has 50. The MNS's five-seat contribution boosts the Mahayuti alliance's strength to 108, signaling a shift away from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).

The formation of a unified Mahayuti candidate for the mayoral role underscores the coalition's stability goal. MNS's support is seen as a step towards cohesive development, with influential leaders like Raju Patil driving the collaboration. Discussions on key civic posts remain pending as negotiations continue among party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shock in Bhubaneswar: Man Arrested for Assaulting Partner

Shock in Bhubaneswar: Man Arrested for Assaulting Partner

 India
2
Costa Rica's Presidential Race: A First-Round Triumph on the Horizon?

Costa Rica's Presidential Race: A First-Round Triumph on the Horizon?

 Global
3
Trump's Davos Drama: Greenland Gambit Poised to Steal the Limelight

Trump's Davos Drama: Greenland Gambit Poised to Steal the Limelight

 Switzerland
4
Explosive Find: Defusing Threats in Kashmir's Orchards

Explosive Find: Defusing Threats in Kashmir's Orchards

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026