Shiv Sena Gains Strength with MNS Support in Kalyan Dombivli
In the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Shiv Sena gains a boost as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena extends its support, paving the way for the Mahayuti combine's dominance. The alliance, which includes the BJP, aims to strengthen its position amidst a shifting political landscape.
A new political equation has emerged in Maharashtra's Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation as Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supports Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. This unexpected alliance comes after MNS backed the BJP in recent local elections.
Announcing the development, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde revealed that the MNS's backing strengthens the party's single largest position in the 122-member corporation. The Shiv Sena now holds 53 seats, while its ally BJP has 50. The MNS's five-seat contribution boosts the Mahayuti alliance's strength to 108, signaling a shift away from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).
The formation of a unified Mahayuti candidate for the mayoral role underscores the coalition's stability goal. MNS's support is seen as a step towards cohesive development, with influential leaders like Raju Patil driving the collaboration. Discussions on key civic posts remain pending as negotiations continue among party leaders.
